LONDON, April 29 Chilean miner Antofagasta cut its annual copper production forecast on Wednesday as it posted a fall in first-quarter copper output hit by protests at one of its mines and heavy rains in the Atacama desert.

The London-listed miner, which like others in the copper sector faces falling ore grades and weak copper prices, produced 146,400 tonnes of copper in the quarter, down 13.6 percent from a year earlier.

The mining company said production for the year will be some 15,000 tonnes lower that its previous forecast of 710,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jason Neely)