Jan 25 Chilean mining firm Antofagasta stuck by its 2017 copper production target on Wednesday, after higher output at its Centinela mine and additional copper from two new operations drove up its 2016 production.

The London-listed company produced 709,400 tonnes of copper in the year ended Dec. 31, 2016, 12.5 percent higher than a year earlier.

It forecast copper production of 685,000 tonnes to 720,000 tonnes for the current year.

Antofagasta said it expects 2017 net cash costs of about $1.30 per pound. Its 2016 net cash cost fell 20 percent year-on-year to $1.20 per pound, slightly ahead of its target of $1.30 per pound, benefiting from cost control, increased production and lower input prices.

"Although we believe the industry has passed the low point in this commodity cycle, uncertainty persists and we need to build carefully on the solid foundations of our existing operations," Chief Executive Ivan Arriagada said on Wednesday.

"Looking ahead into 2017 we remain focused on operating and cost efficiencies, and achieving our production targets," he added. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)