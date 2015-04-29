* Maintains cost guidance for the year

* Antucoya project on track

* Shares fall 3 pct in early trading (Adds context, analyst comment, shares)

By Silvia Antonioli

LONDON, April 29 Torrential downpours in a desert region of northern Chile and environmental protests cut Chilean copper miner Antofagasta 's first-quarter output and forced it to revise downwards its annual production forecast.

The London-listed company had to suspend operations at its Centinela, Michilla and Antucoya operations in March due to unusually heavy rains in the Atacama desert, while protests by a local community concerned about the shortage of water in the region blocked access to its Los Pelambres mine, denting production earlier this year.

Antofagasta, controlled by Chile's Luksic family, said on Wednesday that production for the year would be around 15,000 tonnes lower that its previous forecast of 710,000 tonnes, but maintained its annual net cash cost forecast of around $1.40 per pound. It produced 146,400 tonnes of copper in the quarter, down 13.6 percent from a year earlier and below analysts' forecasts.

"Clearly we wanted to know what the disruption was going to be from the rains up in the North. It's a bit weird that they maintained cost guidance even though they have dropped volume guidance," said Liberum Capital analyst Ben Davis. "It might be a bit of a struggle to reach that but the (weaker) Chilean peso might help them."

Other large copper operations, including some owned by world No. 1 copper miner Codelco and mining giant Anglo American, were also affected by rains or snow in the north of Chile earlier this year.

Shares in Antofagasta, a pure copper player, have traditionally traded at a premium to its peers, mostly because of generous payments to shareholders and a solid balance sheet.

But a gloomier outlook for copper and less cash on the balance sheet have reduced the prospect of hefty dividend payouts in the near term and have de-rated the stock against its rivals in the last year.

Antofagasta said construction of its Antucoya project was on track to be completed in the second quarter of 2015 and in full production by the start of 2016.

The mining company, which like others in the sector faces falling ore grades and weak prices, is focusing on its $1.9 billion Antucoya greenfield project and other brownfield expansions to cope with a fall in production due to aging mines and declining copper grades.

Shares in Antofagasta were down 3 percent by 0830 GMT, the biggest fall on the UK's benchmark FTSE-100 index. (Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)