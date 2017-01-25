* Antofagasta expects 685,000-720,000 tonnes output
* Antofagasta sees lowers tax rate, Fresnillo sees higher
taxes
(Adds Fresnillo, analyst comments, updates shares)
By Esha Vaish and Zandi Shabalala
BENGALURU/LONDON, Jan 25 Chilean copper miner
Antofagasta reassured investors with a strong
production increase in the final quarter of 2016 and by saying
it expected to pay less tax, sending its shares sharply higher.
A 13.8 percent production rise in the fourth quarter helped
the London-listed miner reach annual output of 709,400 tonnes
of copper in 2016, just short of the 710,000-740,000 tonne
guidance it had given at the start of last year.
The company had said in October that full-year copper
production would be at the lower end of that guidance.
Antofagasta stood by its 2017 copper production target of
685,000-720,000 tonnes.
The production figures and expected lower tax rate briefly
sent the shares up 7 percent to a near three-year high. By 1440
GMT, they were trading 3.7 percent higher, while the broader
mining sector was down 1.2 percent.
"We struggled to see the company hitting its full-year
guidance, so to see full-year production come in only very
marginally shy of 710,000 tonnes is promising, in our view,"
Bernstein analysts said in a note.
Antofagasta said it expected to pay an effective tax rate of
about 35 percent for 2016, lower than a previous range of 40-45
percent.
Analysts are focusing less on the details of production
reports as miners' share prices are supported by expectations of
global supply tightness, especially for the copper market.
Copper on the London Metal Exchange jumped 18
percent last year, its first annual rise since 2012. Some
forecasters are still cautious about further rises because of a
lack of clarity about demand from China.
Antofagasta's Chief Executive Ivan Arriagada said there were
"elements of support" for copper prices of $2.40-$2.70 per
pound. "I don't see elements to think about prices much higher
than that," he said. That is roughly in line with current market
prices of about $2.68 per pound.
The company's copper production, up 12.5 percent from 2015,
was boosted by higher output at its Centinela mine and
additional copper from two new operations.
Citi upgraded Antofagasta to buy from neutral this week
mainly on expectations the company should pay lower taxes over
the coming years.
Antofagasta's share price more than doubled last year as the
broader industry recovered from a deep crash in 2015.
But Antofagasta said caution was still necessary.
"Although we believe the industry has passed the low point
in this commodity cycle, uncertainty persists ...," Arriagada
said in a statement.
Antofagasta said it expects 2017 net cash costs of about
$1.30 per pound. Its 2016 net cash cost fell 20 percent
year-on-year to $1.20 per pound, beating its target of $1.30 per
pound on tighter cost control, increased production and lower
input prices.
Also on Wednesday, fellow miner Fresnillo forecast
higher silver production in 2017 but shares sank after it said
the full-year tax rate was expected to be between 45 percent and
47 percent, which analysts said was higher than expected.
Shares in Fresnillo were down 3.8 percent, making it the
largest bluechip loser.
