LONDON, July 27 Copper miner Antofagasta said full-year copper production would be at the lower end of the 710,000-740,000 tonnes it predicted in January this year, but said it was confident targets would be met.

"Although we now expect production for the full year to be at the lower end of the range announced in January, we remain confident that we will continue to deliver on our cost control and operational efficiency objectives for the full year," Antofagasta CEO Ivan Arriagada said.

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Mamidipudi Soumithri; Editing by David Holmes)