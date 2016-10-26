LONDON Oct 26 Chilean miner Antofagasta said on Wednesday year-to-date cash costs were 13.2 percent lower than a year ago, while predicting full-year copper output would be at the lower end of guidance of 710,000 to 740,000 tonnes.

It also said it was considering whether to go ahead with a hydroelectric project because of cost over-runs. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Mamidipudi Soumithri; Editing by David Holmes)