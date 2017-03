LONDON, April 30 Chilean miner Antofagasta saw its copper production shrink in the first quarter versus the previous quarter mainly due to scheduled plant maintenance at its Los Pelambres and Esperanza operations.

The London-listed miner produced 169,400 tonnes, a 7.4 percent decrease compared with the previous quarter but the miner said it was on track to meet its full-year guidance.

Controlled by Chile's Luksic family, the miner estimated it would produce 700,000 tonnes of copper this year, a repeat of its 2013 guidance, while gold production is expected to be 270,000 ounces, below 2013 guidance. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jason Neely)