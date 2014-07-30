LONDON, July 30 Chilean miner Antofagasta
posted a 5 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in its
second-quarter copper output, slightly ahead of forecast, as it
ramped up production after maintenance dented its first-quarter
output.
The London-listed miner, which like others in the copper
sector is battling falling ore grades and weak metal prices,
produced 178,800 tonnes of copper in the second quarter, up 5.5
percent from the previous quarter, when output was hit by plant
maintenance at its Los Pelambres and Esperanza operations and
declining copper grades.
The miner, controlled by Chile's Luksic family said it was
on track to hit its 700,000 tonnes copper output target this
year, while gold production was expected to be 270,000 ounces.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Mark Potter)