UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
LONDON Jan 28 Chilean mining firm Antofagasta said on Wednesday it expects a small increase in production this year after posting annual output for 2014 in line with its guidance.
The London-listed miner, which like others in the copper sector faces falling ore grades, rising costs and weaker prices, produced 704,800 tonnes of copper in 2014, 2.3 percent less than the previous year due to lower grades at its Los Pelambres mine but in line with its 700,000 tonnes target.
The company said its expects production of about 710,000 tonnes of copper in 2015. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by David Holmes)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.