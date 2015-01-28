LONDON Jan 28 Chilean mining firm Antofagasta said on Wednesday it expects a small increase in production this year after posting annual output for 2014 in line with its guidance.

The London-listed miner, which like others in the copper sector faces falling ore grades, rising costs and weaker prices, produced 704,800 tonnes of copper in 2014, 2.3 percent less than the previous year due to lower grades at its Los Pelambres mine but in line with its 700,000 tonnes target.

The company said its expects production of about 710,000 tonnes of copper in 2015. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by David Holmes)