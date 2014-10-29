* Q3 output down 5 pct from previous quarter
* Says on track for full-year output of 700,000 tonnes
* Q3 costs slightly lower
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Oct 29 Chilean copper miner Antofagasta
posted a 5 percent fall in third-quarter output from
the previous three months, mainly due to production stoppages at
its Los Pelambres and Centinela operations.
The London-listed miner, which like others in the copper
sector is battling sluggish prices, falling ore grades and
rising costs, managed to reduce its costs slightly in the
quarter, though, thanks to a lower energy bill at Los Pelambres.
Chief Executive Diego Hernandez said in an interview last
week the company would aim to maintain average production costs
flat or lower next year.
The miner, controlled by Chile's Luksic family, produced
169,200 tonnes of copper in the third quarter, down from 178,800
in the previous three-month period.
The fall was mainly due to a suspension of mining activities
following a fatal accident at its Los Pelambres mine and a
maintenance shutdown at its Centinela plant.
It was also down to harder ore recovery at Los Pelambres.
Harder ore generally takes longer to process.
The company said, however, that it was on track to hit its
target of 700,000 tonnes of copper this year with net cash costs
of $1.45 per pound.
"I did expect production to be a bit higher. If you had the
same quarter again it would be light for the year guidance but
clearly they think that they can recoup that," said Liberum
analyst Ben Davies. "They tend to deliver on target so I am not
too worried about that."
Cash cost before by-product credits was down 2.6 percent
quarter on quarter to $1.85 per pound. The decrease was mainly
due to lower energy costs at Los Pelambres, which is now getting
20 percent of its energy from a wind farm commissioned in July.
Rising costs and low availability of energy are a big
concern for Chilean mining companies.
HIGHER TAX BILL
Lower copper prices are also a worry in the short term.
Copper has lost about 8 percent of its value so far this
year and is down by a third from a 2011 peak.
"We remain positive on the long term copper price but
acknowledge that short term price risks remain, which, allied
with cost increases, could limit Antofagasta's upside potential
in the near term," Bernstein Research analysts said in a note.
The miner is also facing a tax reform in Chile which will
likely increase corporation tax rates from 20 percent in 2013 to
25 percent in 2017, and potentially to 27 percent in 2018.
As a consequence, it decided to make a one-off increase to
its deferred tax provision, meaning it will retain $105 million
to $150 million of its earnings this year.
Antofagasta is hoping to counter falling copper grades,
another issue for the Chilean mining sector, with new projects
such as Antucoya and Encuentro Oxide, the expansion of its large
Pelambres mine and the construction of a second concentrator at
Centinela. This would lift its output to 900,000 tonnes by 2018
and about 1 million tonnes by 2020
The miner said its $1.9 billion Antucoya project was now 94
complete and remained on budget and on time for first production
in the first half of 2015.
Shares in Antofagasta were down 0.8 percent in early trade
in London, underperforming a 0.3 percent rise of the UK-listed
mining sector.
