* Changes to tax regime in Chile could impact the miner
* Weaker Chilean peso helps to keep costs down
* Company says on track to hit annual output target
(Adds details on costs, background, comments)
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, April 30 Chilean miner Antofagasta
saw its copper production shrink in the first quarter
due to scheduled plant maintenance and falling ore grades but a
weaker Chilean peso helped it keep costs under control.
Like other copper producers, Antofagasta is grappling with
falling ore grades and is trying to cut costs to protect margin
as metals prices cool. A proposed tax regime change in Chile is
also expected to weigh on its costs.
The London-listed miner produced 169,400 tonnes of copper in
the first quarter, down 7.8 percent from a year earlier but
broadly in line with analysts' expectations.
The fall was mainly due to scheduled plant maintenance at
its Los Pelambres and Esperanza operations and declining copper
grades but the company said it was on track to meet its
full-year guidance.
Antofagasta, controlled by Chile's Luksic family, managed to
keep its gross cash cost flat from the fourth quarter of last
year at 183 cent per pound, helped by a weaker Chilean peso
against the U.S. dollar. Most of its costs are priced in pesos
while the copper it produces is sold in dollars or dollar
equivalents.
To battle a fall in production due to aging mines and
declining copper grades, Antofagasta is focusing on its $1.9
billion Antucoya greenfield project and other brownfield
expansions.
"While the company's copper production was in line with our
estimates, its cost performance, aided by the weakening peso,
beat our estimates," said Bernstein Research analysts in a note.
"Reining in its cost escalation in presence of deteriorating
grades and timely and on-budget delivery of Antucoya will
present the greatest challenges to the company this year."
Under a new tax reform bill presented to the Chilean
congress for consideration on April 1, corporation tax in the
country could rise from 20 percent in 2013 to 25 percent in
2017. Withholding tax, which companies have to pay when
distributing dividends, could rise too.
"What is going on with the withholding tax regime in Chile
is slightly concerning," said Investec analyst Marc Elliott.
"This company is a strong dividend payer and that could impact
the dividend longer term."
The miner said it remained on track to produce 700,000
tonnes of copper this year, a repeat of its 2013 guidance, while
gold production is expected to be 270,000 ounces, below 2013
guidance.
At 0743 GMT, shares in FTSE 100-listed Antofagasta were up
0.9 percent, outperforming a 0.3 percent rise in the broader UK
mining sector.
(Editing by Jason Neely)