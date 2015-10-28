Oct 28 Chile's Antofagasta Plc on
Wednesday cut its full-year production forecast as the copper
producer posted steady output in the third quarter versus the
second.
London-listed Antofagasta reduced its copper output guidance
for the year to 635,000 tonnes from a forecast of 665,000 after
delayed the ramp-up at its Centinela operations.
Copper production in the third quarter was 157,000 tonnes,
in line with the second quarter, the company said.
Like its peers, Antofagasta is battling a slide in commodity
prices as a result of slowing growth in China, the world's top
consumer of industrial metals.
London copper prices are recovering from six-year lows hit
in late August.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Jason Neely)