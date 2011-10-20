LONDON Oct 20 Tethyan Copper, a joint venture between miners Antofagasta and Barrick Gold , has filed a "notice of dispute" with Pakistan's Baluchistan province, after the region raised objections to the Reko Diq copper-gold project but refused to meet or extend a deadline for responses.

Baluchistan, where there has been growing anger about outsiders exploiting natural resources, objected in September to a mining lease being sought by Tethyan.

Tethyan CEO Tim Livesey said Tethyan had tried to seek clarification on the objections and an extension to the September 20 deadline for a response, but was refused.

The Reko Diq partners were still hopeful a resolution could be found, Livesey said. But if the dispute is not resolved in 120 days, the case will go to international arbitration and Tethyan would seek compensation, including both invested cash and loss of potential earnings.

"It is my feeling that there is a degree of confusion," Livesey told Reuters. "I am very hopeful we will meet...And I hope we can resolve (the dispute)." (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; editing by Rhys Jones)