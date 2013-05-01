LONDON May 1 Chilean mining group Antofagasta
posted an almost 13 percent rise in first quarter
copper production, marginally ahead of analyst forecasts, and
kept a lid on costs, sending its shares up more than 4 percent
on Wednesday.
Soaring costs have hampered miners, while metal prices have
cooled, but Antofagasta said gross cash costs in the first
quarter came in at just under 172 cents per pound - virtually
flat on the fourth quarter of last year - as it cut costs at its
El Tesoro and Los Pelambres mines.
"Overall, it appears that Antofagasta has delivered a strong
quarter despite headwinds," Nomura analysts said in a note.
At 0800 GMT, shares in FTSE-100 listed Antofagasta were up
3.7 percent at 930.5 pence, off earlier highs but outperforming
a 1.5 percent rise in the broader UK mining sector.
The miner produced 183,800 tonnes of copper in the first
quarter, down from the fourth quarter but up almost 13 percent
on the same period a year ago as production increased at its
flagship Esperanza mine.
Esperanza's troubled ramp-up has hampered Antofagasta's
output, but the mine - targeting an increase to its design
capacity of 97,000 tonnes a day - hit 91,400 tonnes a day in the
first quarter, up from 89,200 tonnes in the last three months.
Antofagasta said it was on track to meet its full-year
copper output target of some 700,000 tonnes, broadly in line
with 2012 levels.
Gold production in the quarter totalled 86,200 ounces, again
above expectations, though marginally below the 86,400 ounces
produced in the last three months of 2012.