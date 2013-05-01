LONDON May 1 Chilean miner Antofagasta
said copper production in the first quarter of the year rose
almost 13 percent on the same period a year ago, thanks to its
flagship Esperanza mine.
The London-listed mining group produced 183,800 tonnes of
copper. That was broadly in line with expectations and up from
162,900 tonnes in the same quarter a year ago - though below the
fourth quarter due to scheduled maintenance at its Los Pelambres
mine.
Antofagasta said it was on track, however, to meet its
full-year copper output target of some 700,000 tonnes, broadly
in line with 2012 levels.
Antofagasta said gold production in the quarter totalled
86,200 ounces, marginally below the 86,400 ounces produced in
the last three months of last year.