LONDON May 1 Chilean miner Antofagasta said copper production in the first quarter of the year rose almost 13 percent on the same period a year ago, thanks to its flagship Esperanza mine.

The London-listed mining group produced 183,800 tonnes of copper. That was broadly in line with expectations and up from 162,900 tonnes in the same quarter a year ago - though below the fourth quarter due to scheduled maintenance at its Los Pelambres mine.

Antofagasta said it was on track, however, to meet its full-year copper output target of some 700,000 tonnes, broadly in line with 2012 levels.

Antofagasta said gold production in the quarter totalled 86,200 ounces, marginally below the 86,400 ounces produced in the last three months of last year.