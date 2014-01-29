LONDON Jan 29 Chilean miner Antofagasta
said its cash costs for this year would be in line with
2013, as it posted record full year copper production.
The FTSE 100 miner said cash costs before by-product
credits were expected to be $1.80/lb, slightly below the fourth
quarter 2013, while net cash costs were forecast to be $1.45/lb.
Antofagasta said it produced 721,200 tonnes of copper in
2013, beating its guidance of 700,000 tonnes. The miner produced
293,800 ounces of gold, beating forecasts of 280,000 ounces.
Analysts have been watching the miner's cash costs closely,
after the firm broke a strong record of keeping costs down last
year due to increased spending at its two key mines, Esperanza
and Los Pelambres.