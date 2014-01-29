LONDON Jan 29 Chilean miner Antofagasta said its cash costs for this year would be in line with 2013, as it posted record full year copper production.

The FTSE 100 miner said cash costs before by-product credits were expected to be $1.80/lb, slightly below the fourth quarter 2013, while net cash costs were forecast to be $1.45/lb.

Antofagasta said it produced 721,200 tonnes of copper in 2013, beating its guidance of 700,000 tonnes. The miner produced 293,800 ounces of gold, beating forecasts of 280,000 ounces.

Analysts have been watching the miner's cash costs closely, after the firm broke a strong record of keeping costs down last year due to increased spending at its two key mines, Esperanza and Los Pelambres.