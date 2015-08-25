Aug 25 Chilean copper miner Antofagasta said on Tuesday its capital expenditure for 2015 will probably be slightly below the planned $1.3 billion and it is not looking to buy more assets for now.

The miner recently bought a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold's Zaldivar copper mine in Chile in a deal both parties said was just the start of more cooperation.

"There are very little opportunities on the market. Of course we will be looking (at) what is going on but we don't have any target for another acquisition for the time being," Chief Executive Diego Hernández told journalists on a conference call. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo in Johannesburg and Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)