LONDON, March 15 Chilean copper miner
Antofagasta will continue cash payouts to investors of
at least 35 percent of earnings this year despite an expected
weak copper price, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
"We will maintain our stated dividend policy (in 2016),
which is to pay a minimum of 35 percent of full year earnings,"
CEO Diego Hernández told a conference call.
The company said on Tuesday it had cancelled its final
dividend since its interim dividend already met the 35-percent
target.
Hernández also said he did not expect the current upturn in
copper prices to last since it was based on speculators pushing
prices up instead of an improvement in supply-demand
fundamentals.
"We do not expect to see a sustained price recovery until
late 2017," he added.
