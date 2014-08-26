LONDON Aug 26 Chilean copper miner Antofagasta posted an 11.5 percent fall in its first half core profit on Tuesday, hit by higher production costs and lower copper prices.

The miner said first half core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), was $1.13 billion, slightly below a consensus analyst forecast of $1.22 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The group reiterated its production guidance for the full year of 700,000 tonnes of copper, 270,000 ounces of gold and 7,500 tonnes of molybdenum at net cash costs of $1.45 per pound. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Louise Heavens)