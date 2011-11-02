* Q3 copper production 165,000 tonnes v 158,700 tonnes in Q2

* Esperanza helps lift Q3 gold production to 54,300 ounces

* Cash costs 100.5 cents per pound vs 103.8 cents per pound in Q2 (Adds background, details)

LONDON, Nov 2 Chilean miner Antofagasta is on track to hit its 2011 output target after third-quarter copper production climbed more than 17 percent year-on-year, helped by the ramp up of its Esperanza mine and higher grades at its Los Pelambres project.

The London-listed miner said copper production in the quarter rose to 165,000 tonnes, taking production over the first nine months of the year to 453,500 and closing in on a full year target -- revised in June -- of 620,000 to 640,000 tonnes.

That compares to copper output of 140,700 tonnes in the same quarter a year ago, and 158,700 in the second quarter this year.

Cash costs in the quarter came in at 100.5 cents per pound, below a year ago and compared to 103.8 cents per pound in the previous quarter, thanks to reduced costs at Esperanza, which was the lowest cost group operation on a net basis in the three month period.

Molybdenum production dipped 7.7 percent on the second quarter to total 2,400 tonnes, hit by lower ore grades. Gold, however, climed to 54,300 ounces compared to 48,600 in the second quarter, thanks to Esperanza.

Antofagasta said it had approved the initiation of a feasibility study for the potential expansion of copper production in the Sierra Gorda district through the Telegrafo and Caracoles deposits. (Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Edited by David Jones)