* Says cash costs to soar 36 pct in 2013

* Keeps 2013 copper production goal same as 2012

* Full-year production of 709,600 tonnes beats target

* Shares drop 4.7 pct

By Sarah Young

LONDON, Jan 30 Chilean miner Antofagasta said its production costs would jump this year and it would not increase output, knocking shares in a company that has generally beaten other miners in controlling costs.

Antofagasta said on Wednesday that this year's cash cost per pound of copper produced, net of byproduct credits, would be 36 percent higher than in 2012 due to greater spending at its two key mines, Esperanza and Los Pelambres.

Shares in the company, which has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1888, lost 4.7 percent of their value in mid-morning trading, making it one of the biggest decliners on Britain's blue-chip index.

Analysts attributed the higher costs to increased energy tariffs anticipated at Los Pelambres mine as fixed contracts come to an end, and to greater activity required at Esperanza to extract copper and gold.

Cash costs net of byproduct credits last year were 103 cents per pound compared to 101.9 cents in 2011, although they crept up in the fourth quarter to 113.5 cents.

"Antofagasta has done better on average than the sector on controlling costs over the past several years, so this morning's significant increase in cost guidance is a bit disappointing," said Nomura analyst Patrick Jones.

Some of the world's biggest miners have had their profits dented by increased costs and weaker prices, prompting them to scale back expansion and raising concerns that a decade-long mining boom is over.

Antofagasta said a review of its copper project, Minera Antucoya, was ongoing. The company halted development at the $1.7 billion project in December to assess escalating costs.

Industry heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are also reviewing tens of billions of dollars of new projects as profit margins become squeezed.

DOWNGRADES

Copper production last year came in at 709,600 tonnes, beating Antofagasta's full-year forecast of 700,000 tonnes, and 11 percent higher than the previous year.

The company said it was targeting production of 700,000 tonnes for 2013, which analysts at Canaccord said was below their forecast of 715,000-730,000 tonnes.

Brokerage Liberum said it expected the results to lead to downgrades of 2013 consensus estimates. BoA Merrill Lynch cut its rating to "neutral".

Analysts have been turning more cautious on the company, with 12 out of 24 analysts lowering their 2013 earnings per share estimates by 2.2 percent since Jan. 3, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

Fourth-quarter copper production was helped by a more reliable performance at its important growth project, Esperanza, which has been hit by nagging operational problems since production started in 2010.

The company said in August it would need to spend up to $250 million over this year and next to improve processes at Esperanza.

Antofagasta, which produces gold and molybdenum as byproducts of copper at its mines, produced 299,900 ounces of gold in 2012, 52 percent higher than in 2011, but forecast that bullion production in the coming year would be lower, at 260,000 ounces.