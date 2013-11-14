LONDON Nov 14 Chilean copper miner Antofagasta
posted an expected drop in core profit on Thursday, as
higher costs and lower metal prices continued to dent the impact
of resilient production.
In the nine months to the end of September, the miner
reported core profit, or earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $2.05 billion, down
almost 28 percent. According to Reuters calculations based on
interim earnings, in the third quarter core profit dropped more
than a fifth to $777 million, in line with analyst forecasts.
Revenue dropped just over 9 percent in the nine months to
$4.4 billion.
The copper miner - developing one of the industry's most
capital-intensive projects, Antucoya - said it ended the period
with an attributable net cash position of $1.64 billion,
compared to $2.56 billion at the end of last year.
Antofagasta also said that while it will continue to produce
quarterly production reports, it would no longer produce
separate financial reports in the first and third quarters as of
2014.