LONDON Nov 14 Chilean copper miner Antofagasta posted an expected drop in core profit on Thursday, as higher costs and lower metal prices continued to dent the impact of resilient production.

In the nine months to the end of September, the miner reported core profit, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $2.05 billion, down almost 28 percent. According to Reuters calculations based on interim earnings, in the third quarter core profit dropped more than a fifth to $777 million, in line with analyst forecasts.

Revenue dropped just over 9 percent in the nine months to $4.4 billion.

The copper miner - developing one of the industry's most capital-intensive projects, Antucoya - said it ended the period with an attributable net cash position of $1.64 billion, compared to $2.56 billion at the end of last year.

Antofagasta also said that while it will continue to produce quarterly production reports, it would no longer produce separate financial reports in the first and third quarters as of 2014.