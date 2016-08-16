BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
LONDON Aug 16 Chilean copper miner Antofagasta lowered its full-year spending budget while reporting a 2.3 percent rise in first-half core profit helped by cost cuts on Tuesday.
The miner said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $571.6 million.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange has risen from a 6-1/2-year low in January to trade between $4,500 and $5,000 giving some reprieve to miners hit by the slump.
The company cut capital expenditure by $276.9 million to $385.4 million in its first-half from a year ago, while flagging that full-year spending would be lower than original guidance.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by Jason Neely)
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.
BOSTON, Jan 30 The number of U.S. companies using a budgeting tool made famous in the 1970s by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is surging as they turn their spending habits upside down to boost profits and to re-invest in their businesses.