LONDON Aug 16 Chilean copper miner Antofagasta lowered its full-year spending budget while reporting a 2.3 percent rise in first-half core profit helped by cost cuts on Tuesday.

The miner said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $571.6 million.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange has risen from a 6-1/2-year low in January to trade between $4,500 and $5,000 giving some reprieve to miners hit by the slump.

The company cut capital expenditure by $276.9 million to $385.4 million in its first-half from a year ago, while flagging that full-year spending would be lower than original guidance.

