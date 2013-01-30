LONDON Jan 30 Antofagasta PLC : * 2012 group copper production was 709,600 tonnes, a 10.8 percent increase

compared with 640,500 tonnes in 2011 * Gold production was 299,900 ounces in 2012 compared with 196,800 ounces in

2011 * Group cash costs (net of by-product credits) for FY were 103.0 cents per

pound, in line with the previous year * Antofagasta group production in 2013 is expected to be approximately

700,000 tonnes of copper, 260,000 ounces of gold