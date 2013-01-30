BRIEF-Admiral CFO says 60-70 mln stg Ogden hit still to take
* CFO Geraint Jones says firm to take remaining Ogden Rate hit of 60-70 million pounds, net of tax, over the next 3-5 years.
LONDON Jan 30 Antofagasta PLC : * 2012 group copper production was 709,600 tonnes, a 10.8 percent increase
compared with 640,500 tonnes in 2011 * Gold production was 299,900 ounces in 2012 compared with 196,800 ounces in
2011 * Group cash costs (net of by-product credits) for FY were 103.0 cents per
pound, in line with the previous year * Antofagasta group production in 2013 is expected to be approximately
700,000 tonnes of copper, 260,000 ounces of gold
* CFO Geraint Jones says firm to take remaining Ogden Rate hit of 60-70 million pounds, net of tax, over the next 3-5 years.
March 8 Britain's Restaurant Group, the owner of the Frankie & Benny's chain, said it would review all of its leisure brands to lure back customers, after reporting a 3.9 percent fall in comparable sales for 2016.
March 8 London-focused estate agent Foxtons posted an 11 percent fall in 2016 revenue after a slump in demand pushed down profit by 54 percent, due to a property tax increase and the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.