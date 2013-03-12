LONDON, March 12 Antofagasta PLC : * Posts record 2012 revenues, up 10.9% year on year to US$6,740.1 million * 2012 EBITDA increased to US$3,829.3 million, a 4.6% increase * Total dividend for the year 98.5 cents per share, more than double 2011
level, and reflecting a payout ratio of 70% * Says total dividend comprises a special dividend of 77.5 cents per share and
ordinary dividend of 21.0 cents per share * At present the board anticipates a return to a 35% payout level from 2013
onwards * Says review of the antucoya project continues,says $500 million impairment
booked on the asset * Could be a shift from deficit to a marginal surplus for copper in 2013, the
market is expected to remain tight
