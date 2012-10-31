LONDON Oct 31 Antofagasta PLC : * Says Q3 copper production was 179,800 tonnes, up 3.8 percent on previous

quarter * Says copper production for full year still expected to be approximately

700,000 tonnes * Says gold production was 77,400 ounces * Says group cash costs (net of by-product credits) in Q3 were 99.3 cents per

pound, in line with previous quarter