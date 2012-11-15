UPDATE 3-StanChart shares fall as it withholds dividend but lifts bonuses
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
LONDON Nov 15 Antofagasta PLC : * Revenue in the nine months ended September 30 was $4,852.4 million compared
with $4,172.9 million in same period in 2011 * EBITDA in nine months of US$2,832.3 million, up 13 percent, higher revenues
partly offset by increased operating costs
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
* Shares up 5 percent (Adds comment by CEO, share price reaction, background)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 South Africa's Northam Platinum Ltd said on Friday it would acquire Glencore Plc's Eland platinum mine in North West province for 175 million rand ($14 million).