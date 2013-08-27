LONDON Aug 27 Chilean copper miner Antofagasta posted a 31.2 percent drop in first-half core profit as lower prices and higher costs offset the impact of higher production.

Antofagasta said on Tuesday first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $1.28 billion, broadly in line with a consensus analyst forecast of $1.27 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It will pay an interim dividend of 8.9 cents, up almost 5 percent.

Antofagasta had already reported output for the first six months, coming in last month ahead of expectations with an 8.4 percent rise in copper production for the half that kept the miner on track to meet its full-year guidance.