HONG KONG, July 12 Anton Oilfield Services Group
said on Thursday it planned to strengthen cooperation
with Schlumberger Ltd in shale gas development in China
after the North American oilfield services and equipment company
took a stake in the Hong Kong-listed Chinese company.
Anton's management made the remarks at a conference call to
brief media on the company's strategy.
Schlumberger this week acquired about 20.1 percent of Anton
Oilfield for an estimated $80 million.
Anton Oilfield, which was founded in 1999 and now has about
1,000 employees, said it first entered into a strategic
cooperation agreement with Schlumberger in 2010 in drilling
fluids and well-cementing services.
Anton Oilfield, a privately-controlled Chinese oilfield
service provider, has said Schlumberger would not be involved in
the management of Anton and its cooperation with other business
partners would remain unchanged.
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu)