HONG KONG, July 12 Anton Oilfield Services Group
plans to strengthen ties with Schlumberger Ltd
in shale gas development in China after the North American
oilfield services company took a stake in it, the Hong
Kong-listed Chinese company said on Thursday.
Shale gas development is still at an early stage in China,
the world's largest energy user, where technically recoverable
reserves of the unconventional fuel are estimated to be even
higher than in the United States.
China, which wants to draw more private investment into its
energy sector to help shore up economic growth, is expected to
hold its second shale gas auction this month, with private
investors allowed to bid for the first time.
"Through the stock purchase, Schlumberger hopes to
strengthen its ties with Anton Oilfield in China," Anton
chairman Luo Lin told reporters at a conference call to brief on
the company's business strategy.
"We are in talks to expand our cooperation. I believe
unconventional gas is an area with bright prospect for
cooperation. Shale gas will be a focus of our cooperation."
Schlumberger can help improve Anton's shale gas drilling
technology known as hydraulic fracturing, while it can also use
Anton's staff manpower to help it expand in China, he said.
Schlumberger this week acquired about 20.1 percent of the
privately-controlled Chinese oilfield service provider for an
estimated $80 million, amid a rapid increase in China's natural
gas demand.
Anton Oilfield, which was founded in 1999 and now has about
1,000 employees, has said it first entered into a strategic
cooperation agreement with Schlumberger in 2010 in drilling
fluids and well-cementing services.
The Chinese company has also been working with Schlumberger
in gas storage service and gas exploration in the Tarim basin in
northwest China, Luo said.
Anton Oilfield has said Schlumberger would not be involved
in the management of Anton and its cooperation with other
business partners would remain unchanged.
Shares of Anton ended down 3.82 percent at HK$1.51 on
Thursday, underperforming a fall of 2 percent in the benchmark
Hang Seng.
Anton, whose stock price has risen 33 percent in the past
month, said late on Wednesday its first-half annual profit
should increase substantially as it benefits from rapid
development of China's natural gas industry.
