Dec 22 Canadian oil and gas explorer Antrim Energy Inc said drilling from one of its wells in the UK North Sea was successful, sending its shares up as much as 9 percent.

The drilling resulted in about 24 vertical feet of net oil pay and about 14 vertical feet of net gas pay in a high-quality sandstone reservoir, Antrim said in a statement.

The success at the well, a sidetrack of the Erne discovery well, prompts Antrim to resume drilling in the Greater Fyne Area in 2012.

Shares of Antrim were trading up about 6 percent at C$1.29 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)