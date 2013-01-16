Jan 16 Antrim Energy Inc said production at more than 20 oilfields in the northern North Sea were disrupted after a hydrocarbon leak was detected in one of the legs of the Cormorant Alpha platform.

The Cormorant Alpha platform, an export infrastructure system, handles more than 90,000 barrels per day of crude oil and is operated by Abu Dhabi National Energy Co.

Antrim Energy said all pipeline infrastructure associated with the platform were shut in.

The UK-focused company said production at the Causeway and Cormoront fields in the North Sea were also halted.