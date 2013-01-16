METALS-Copper hits two-month low as Fed hike talk hurts metals
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices)
Jan 16 Antrim Energy Inc said production at more than 20 oilfields in the northern North Sea were disrupted after a hydrocarbon leak was detected in one of the legs of the Cormorant Alpha platform.
The Cormorant Alpha platform, an export infrastructure system, handles more than 90,000 barrels per day of crude oil and is operated by Abu Dhabi National Energy Co.
Antrim Energy said all pipeline infrastructure associated with the platform were shut in.
The UK-focused company said production at the Causeway and Cormoront fields in the North Sea were also halted.
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices)
* Fund could grow further over time - CIBC CEO (Adds comments from CIBC CEO)
SAO PAULO, March 9 Latin American currencies weakened on Thursday on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will increase rates next week, dampening the allure of high-yielding emerging market assets. Those expectations have steadily continued in recent weeks following stronger-than-expected U.S. economic figures and comments by key Fed policymakers. All of the more than 100 economist polled by Reuters expect the U.S. central bank to tighten next week, with two more hikes lik