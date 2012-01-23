Devon Energy posts Q4 profit vs. year-ago loss
Feb 14 U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago loss, driven by cost cutting.
Jan 23 Canadian oil and gas explorer Antrim Energy Inc said first oil from the Fionn field in the UK North Sea is expected in mid-2013.
Antrim also said it has signed an agreement with Valiant Petroleum Plc for early installation of subsea facilities for the development of the Fionn Field.
Shares of Calgary-based Antrim were up nearly 2 percent at C$1.34 in early trade on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Feb 14 U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago loss, driven by cost cutting.
PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria, Feb 14 Nigeria declared an air pollution emergency in a major southern city on Tuesday and closed an asphalt plant there after residents complained about the fumes from its furnaces, in a country plagued by corruption and poor governance.
OROVILLE, Calif., Feb 14 Nearly 200,000 Californians faced an indefinite stay in shelters on Tuesday as engineers worked around the clock to fix the United States' tallest dam before more rain arrives.