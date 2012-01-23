Jan 23 Canadian oil and gas explorer Antrim Energy Inc said first oil from the Fionn field in the UK North Sea is expected in mid-2013.

Antrim also said it has signed an agreement with Valiant Petroleum Plc for early installation of subsea facilities for the development of the Fionn Field.

Shares of Calgary-based Antrim were up nearly 2 percent at C$1.34 in early trade on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)