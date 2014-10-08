Oct 8 Global specialty insurance group ANV named
Sanjay Vara head of consumer products for ANV Syndicate 5820 as
it continues to make investments in its core consumer products
business.
Vara will be responsible for the development of ANV's
warranty portfolio and will pursue global market opportunities,
the company said.
He joins the company from Lloyd & Partners Ltd, where he was
partner. He also worked as managing director, Asia Pacific
Warranty, at AmTrust Europe.
ANV also hired Colin Parker as underwriter responsible for
the consumer products portfolio. He joins from Assurant
Solutions.
(Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore)