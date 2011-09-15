MELBOURNE Sep 15 Canada-based copper producer Anvil Mining said it was unaware of any material developments about its business following speculation in an Australian newspaper that it may be the target of a $1 billion bid.

The Australian Financial Review, without citing any sources, said a Chinese company "registered serious interest" in Anvil, adding that the company was not believed to be top global nickel producer Jinchuan Group.

It said BMO Capital Markets, Anvil's adviser on a strategic review announced last month, "is understood to have signed up at least one party to go through a data room."

Parties seeking access to Anvil's books have to persuade BMO that they intend to make a full takeover offer, the newspaper said.

Anvil Mining is about to start commercial production at its Kinsevere copper mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which would more than triple its annual copper production to about 60,000 tonnes of copper cathode.

It announced last month that it was reviewing strategic alternatives, with the support of its largest shareholder, commodity trader Trafigura , with BMO Capital markets running the review.

"There are currently no developments as a result of this process to be disclosed," Anvil said in a written statement.

It reiterated that there was no assurance the review would result in any transaction and there was no firm deadline for completing the review.

Anvil's Australian CDIs rose 6.6 percent to A$5.99. Its Canadian shares last traded at C$6.41 valuing the company at C$908 million ($921 million).

($1 = 0.981 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)