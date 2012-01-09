HONG KONG Jan 9 Chinese group Minmetals Resources Ltd said on Monday that it has extended its $1.3 billion takeover offer for Africa-focused Anvil Mining Ltd to Feb. 16, the third such extension.

The offer of C$8.00 per share for Anvil, 39 percent owned by commodities trader Trafigura AG, had been due to close on Jan. 11.

Democratic Republic of the Congo's state-owned mining body, Gecamines, under pressure to raise cash, has indicated that it believes the Minmetals deal announced in September triggers a review of the lease for Kinsevere, Anvil's flagship investment, and Mutoshi, a copper-cobalt project. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Lewis)