* Minmetals extends deadline for Anvil offer to Dec 9 from
Nov 24
* Minmetals agreed to buy Anvil for $1.3 bln in September
* Congo's Gecamines has demanded review of agreements
(Adds background, details, shares, quote)
SYDNEY/LONDON, Nov 23 Chinese group
Minmetals Resources has extended its $1.3 billion
takeover offer for Africa-focused Anvil Mining to Dec.
9, to allow more time to resolve a dispute over contracts with
Congo which threatens to scupper the whole deal.
The previous deadline was Nov. 24.
Congo's state-owned mining body Gecamines, under pressure to
raise cash after years of under-investment, has indicated that
it believes the Minmetals deal announced in September triggers a
review of the lease for Kinsevere, Anvil's flagship investment,
and Mutoshi, a copper-cobalt project.
Kinsevere is 95 percent owned by Anvil, which in turn holds
a lease from Gecamines. Mutoshi is 70 percent owned, with the
remaining stake held by Gecamines.
Anvil, 39 percent owned by commodities trader
Trafigura, warned last month the deal could fail to complete if
agreement is not reached with Gecamines. Without prior consent
from Gecamines, Minmetals could withdraw the offer.
Anvil has said its position is that there is no legal
requirement for Gecamines' approval and no "legal right to
renegotiate the contractual agreements" if the company is taken
over.
There is, however, a requirement to offer Gecamines
pre-emption rights over Mutoshi.
The Democratic Republic of Congo is facing presidential
elections on Monday, testing the resource-rich but cash-poor
nation's stability after years of misrule. Delays to the
election are possible, though, potentially adding to Anvil's
woes.
Analysts say a failure to complete the deal could weigh
heavily on Anvil shares. The miner has effectively been up for
sale since August, when Trafigura said it was planning to sell
its stake, prompting the company to hire advisers to review its
own alternatives.
"In the absence of a bid, we believe Anvil's shares should
trade in the range of a 26-53 percent discount to our $7.94 net
asset value including the expansion based on current peer group
valuations, or $3.77-5.92 per share," RBC analysts said in a
note. "If the bid succeeds, the upside from the current share
price is only 9 percent."
The offer of C$8.00 a share had been due to close on Nov.
24. Anvil's Toronto shares were trading at C$7.28 at 1540 GMT.
Chinese companies, hungry for resources, have had a mixed
record with mining takeover deals in Africa. In the most recent
successful move, China's Jinchuan bought South African-listed
Metorex, which also has assets in Congo, for 9.1 billion rand,
or $1.1 billion at current exchange rates, in July.
($1=1.0176 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques and Sonali Paul; Editing
by Mike Nesbit)