SYDNEY Dec 7 Chinese group Minmetals Resources said on Wednesday it was extending its $1.3 billion takeover offer for Africa-focused Anvil Mining to Jan. 11, 2012.

The offer of C$8.00 a share had been due to close on Dec. 9, 2011.

Anvil is 39 percent owned by commodities trader Trafigura. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)