* To pay shareholders C$8/share, a 39 pct premium
* To fund the deal through cash reserves and financing
* Anvil said in August it was reviewing options
* Anvil's Australia listed shares surge 32pct
(Adds China copper market details, Q3 mining deal values)
By Kelvin Soh and Alison Leung
HONG KONG, Sept 30 China's Minmetals Resources
Ltd has agreed to buy Africa-focused copper miner
Anvil Mining for $1.28 billion as the
state-controlled company expands its global reach and adds base
metal reserves.
Minmetals' latest acquisition comes nearly five months after
it bowed out of a bidding war to buy Canadian copper miner
Equinox Minerals and underscores China's growing appetite to
secure supplies of natural resources to support the urbanisation
of its vast population.
Minmetals is offering C$8.00 a share, or a 39 percent
premium, to Anvil's Thursday close in Toronto stock exchange.
Anvil's depositary shares traded in Australia surged 32 percent
to A$7.67 on Friday.
"It has been very clear that Minmetals has a mandate to make
mining investment outside China," Andrew Driscoll, head of
resource research at CLSA Ltd said.
"Copper looks to be at top of their shopping list and after
they decided not to counterbid for Equinox earlier in the
year...the market certainly been expecting them to launch
another bid," he added.
The world's top copper user, China accounts for nearly 40
percent of global copper consumption estimated at around 21
million tonnes this year.
Analysts have been counting on China's strength to help prop
up copper prices which have fallen a steep 23 percent in
September.
Chinese demand for the industrial metal is expected to rise
6-7 percent next year after an estimated 8.5 percent rise this
year, according to analysts.
BOARD RECOMMENDS
Anvil said last month it had begun to review its strategic
alternatives including a sale, sending its shares higher.
Minmetals, a government-backed unit of China's largest
metals trader, said in a statement that Anvil's Kinsevere mine
in Congo is expected to produce 60,000 tonnes of copper cathode
per annum, substantially boosting the group's copper exposure
and extend its average mine-life.
Minmetals shares were down 1 percent at HK$2.97, while the
benchmark Hong Kong share index was down 1.8 percent.
Minmetals' bid is subject to approval from Australian
government, which in the past has raised concerns over takeover
bids from China's state-backed enterprises.
"The Anvil board has unanimously determined that the offer
is in the best interests of Anvil and the Anvil shareholders,
and has recommended that Anvil shareholders accept the offer,"
Minmetals said in the statement.
BNP Paribas is the financial adviser to Minmetals.
Minmetals will fund the deal through a financing facility
and by tapping on its own cash reserves, it said, adding that it
currently does not own any common shares in Anvil.
The deal will also give a boost to mining deal volumes in
Asia, after they dipped marginally in the third quarter.
Some $22.7 billion worth of resources deals were launched in
Asia this quarter, slightly less than the $23.1 billion
announced same time last year, according to Thomson Reuters data
released last week. Overall Asian M&A volume totalled $88.5
billion in the third quarter, down from $113.97 billion last
year. .
"If valuation continues to be depressed because of
the uncertainty in the macro outlook, I think you will continue
to see more M&A activity," CLSA's Driscoll said.
($1 = 1.032 Canadian Dollars)
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio in SINGAPORE; Editing
by Denny Thomas and Lincoln Feast)