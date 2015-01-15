UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 15 Anyksciu Vynas AB
* Nasdaq Vilnius decided to change the reason due to which the observation status is applied to Anyksciu Vynas AB - NASDAQ OMX Vilnius
* Observation status as of Jan.15 will be applied due to fact that from Jan. 16 a mandatory tender offer to buy Anyksciu Vynas AB is launched - NASDAQ OMX Vilnius
* The reason due to which the observation status was applied to company as of Sept. 8, 2011 has ceased to exist- NASDAQ OMX Vilnius Source text: bit.ly/1BvplFq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources