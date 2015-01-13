Jan 13 Anyksciu Vynas AB :

* Said on Monday that on Jan. 9 it received the appeal of Plass Investments Limited (Plass Investments) for the abolishment of the decision of the Panevezys Regional Court of Dec. 2, 2014 and request to adopt the new decision, to satisfy the claim of Plass Investments

* According to the decision of Dec. 2, 2014 the court has dismissed as ungrounded the claim of Plass Investments regarding invalidation of the agreement for sale of the boiler house of June 20, 2013

* Says it shall provide the court its response in due course

