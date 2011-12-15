* ANZ says made reasonable start to 2012 financial year

* High cost of funding hurting margins

* Says Asia focus should pay off (Adds detail, shares)

SYDNEY, Dec 16 Australian and New Zealand Banking Group said it had made a reasonable start to the 2012 financial year, though it joined rivals by warning that high funding costs were putting pressure on margins.

Chief Executive Mike Smith told the annual meeting of Australia's fourth-largest bank that bank funding costs were increasingly disconnected from the central bank's cash rate and lenders should be free from criticism in setting interest rates.

Australia's biggest four banks, which raise $100 billion primarily from Europe and United States to bridge the gap between loans and deposits, have hinted they may not continue cutting rates at the same pace as the central bank as global funding costs rise.

Australian politicians have piled pressure on lenders to pass on interest rate cuts in full, but banks argue the central bank rate influences only a fifth of their funding costs.

ANZ last week made the first step to disassociate itself from the central bank rates by announcing it would look at rates on the second Friday of each month compared with the central bank's review on the first Tuesday.

"I accept that having made this decision, we now have a significant task ahead to explain the complex world in which we operate in ways our customers and the public understand  and most importantly that they can accept," he said on Friday.

Interest rates are the subject of passionate debates in a country with one of the highest levels of home-ownership in the world.

Last week, the big banks took two days to respond to the central bank's rate cut, drawing flak from politicians, local media and customers with almost all drawing reference to the banks' record profits.

While it is true that the performance of Australian banks is strong, the comparison is against a chronically weakened banking system in the United States and Europe, Smith said.

Australia's top four banks have racked up a record $25 billion in combined profits this year, but now face challenges from surging funding costs and demand for home loans at a more than three-decade low.

Smith said the core businesses of the bank that span mortgages, corporate lending, wealth management were performing well though higher funding costs thanks to the euro-zone crisis was taking its toll on margins.

Funding costs have shot up by at least 30 basis points in recent months.

The bank hopes to offset this by tightening costs and raising productivity, he said adding the bank hopes to gain from its focus on Asia.

ANZ is trying to model itself on HSBC by turning a regional Asian lender and targets to double earnings from Asia to up to 30 percent by 2017.

Shares in ANZ added 0.5 percent, matching the broader market . (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)