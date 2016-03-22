* Asia business might end up smaller - CEO
* Sale plan of Panin Bank stake not so active - CEO
* Bank partnerships no longer strategically important
(Adds industry context, CEO quotes and shares)
By Melanie Burton
MELBOURNE, March 22 Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group flagged on Tuesday a further
restructuring of its Asian business as Australia's No.4 lender
seeks to shift focus to areas where it can better exploit its
potential.
New CEO Shayne Elliott told a business conference in
Melbourne that the lender needs to "tighten" its Asia business
that it has developed over the years, as a result of which the
business might end up being smaller.
ANZ, which has the most focus on Asia among Australia's
major lenders, is reviewing its business in the region in the
face of an economic slowdown there and has exited what it dubs
its "emerging corporate" business in Singapore, Vietnam, Hong
Kong, Indonesia and Taiwan.
"For Asia...we're at that point in maturity where we've
built this great thing and now it's just time for us to tighten
it up. It may result that at the end of the tightening up, Asia
is a bit smaller than it is today but that's not the objective."
"What you build has to be of value for your customers. That
means they have to be prepared to pay for it and want to use it.
Otherwise, what's the point?"
Other mid-sized lenders such as ING, RBS
and Societe Generale have scaled back operations in
Asia after failing to reach critical mass.
Since taking the helm this year, Elliott has rejigged key
leadership teams and has said ANZ would shift focus to areas
where growth is faster and returns are attractive.
Elliott's predecessor Mike Smith kick-started the bank's
"super-regional" strategy in 2007, but investors have not
embraced that strategy due to concerns Asia is distracting from
the more profitable Australian home-lending business.
PANIN SALE
ANZ's plans to sell its 39 percent stake in Indonesia's Bank
Panin is "not so active" at the moment, Elliott said on Tuesday,
confirming a Reuters report that the sale has hit a roadblock
after the death of a key member of the family that owns the
biggest stake in the Indonesian lender.
Partnerships with other banks "are no longer as
strategically important as they used to be," Elliott added.
It was not clear when ANZ, which needs to free up capital to
boost its finances, would be able to revive the sale process.
ANZ's stake is worth an estimated $450 million.
ANZ shares traded down 1.3 percent at A$25.54 on Tuesday, in
line with the weakness in other banking shares. They are down
8.5 percent since the start of this year, underperforming a 2.4
percent drop in the benchmark index.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Writing by Swati Pandey; Editing
by Muralikumar Anantharaman)