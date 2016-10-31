UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MELBOURNE Oct 31 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is looking to exit businesses in the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos which were not included in the sale to DBS Group of its wealth and retail businesses in five other Asian countries, Chief Executive Shayne Elliott said on Monday.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Stephen Coates)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts