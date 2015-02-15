BRIEF-Augusta Capital's unit to raise $83.5 mln for acquisition
* Refers to entry into a development deal with Mansons Broadway Ltd to acquire current development at 33 Broadway, Newmarket, Auckland
SYDNEY Feb 16 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Monday said Mark Whelan will replace Phillip Chronican as the head of its Australian business.
Chronican, who joined ANZ as its Australia CEO in November 2009 from rival Westpac Banking Corp, will leave to pursue a "non-executive career," the bank said in a statement.
Whelan is currently the managing director for global commercial banking and has been on the bank's board since last October. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)
FRANKFURT, March 28 The European Central Bank needs greater oversight and more accountability, as it has strayed into the realm of political decision-making but without the necessary scrutiny, global watchdog Transparency International said in a report on Tuesday.