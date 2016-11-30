SYDNEY Nov 30 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Chief Executive Shayne Elliott on Wednesday said the country's banking sector has come under scrutiny from the public, regulators and the government following a series of scandals.

"It's been a very difficult environment for industry," Elliott said.

"We're under understandable scrutiny from the public at large and through regulators and through politicians."

ANZ is Australia's third-largest bank by market value. Elliott's comments were made at a Reuters Newsmaker event in Sydney.

