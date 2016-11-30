BRIEF-Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development sees FY 2016 net profit up 51 pct to 71 pct
SYDNEY Nov 30 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Chief Executive Shayne Elliott on Wednesday said the country's banking sector has come under scrutiny from the public, regulators and the government following a series of scandals.
"It's been a very difficult environment for industry," Elliott said.
"We're under understandable scrutiny from the public at large and through regulators and through politicians."
ANZ is Australia's third-largest bank by market value. Elliott's comments were made at a Reuters Newsmaker event in Sydney.
DUBAI, Jan 26 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) said on Thursday its majority shareholder the Abu Dhabi Investment Council has increased its ownership in the lender to 62.52 percent after a capital reduction.
DUBAI, Jan 26 Stock markets in the Gulf and Egypt may generally rise on Thursday in response to a strong global environment, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average breached the 20,000 point-level for the first time on Wednesday.