SYDNEY Oct 13 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group will expand its customer base in China and
lengthen the tenure of loans to its top customers as part of the
"evolution" of its Asia strategy, a senior executive said on
Tuesday.
Australia's No. 4 lender kick-started its regional strategy
in 2007 under CEO Mike Smith, who announced his retirement this
month. Incoming CEO Shayne Elliott, who takes on the reins next
year, has said the strategy needs to evolve.
ANZ International and Institutional Banking CEO Andrew Geczy
said the "strategy evolution" would include issuing longer-term
loans and engaging new borrowers in China that are not "just the
very, very top state-owned enterprises and the top
multinationals".
The country currently accounts for about 3 percent of ANZ's
total outstanding loans, and of those, 88 percent are for less
than a year, according to public filings.
ANZ has a small retail presence in China but its growth in
the world's second-biggest economy depends on lending to top
institutions, cash management and trade finance. It will also
focus on advisory and market-making activities, Geczy added.
ANZ is among the top four global banks in Asia-Pacific,
according to the Greenwich survey. But while it is ranked No.5
for arranging loans in Asia Pacific ex-Japan so far this year,
it falls to ninth place when Australia is excluded, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Although the bank has built a reasonably strong position in
Asia its strategy has come under fire for its low returns.
Cut-throat competition, a lack of local expertise and slim
margins have proved to be formidable challenges.
ANZ has also said it will push harder into the lucrative
mortgage market at home, where growth is faster and returns
attractive.
ANZ shares are down nearly 9 percent over the last 12 months
compared with a 0.3-5 percent fall at National Australia Bank
, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac Banking Corp
On Tuesday, they were trading 0.6 percent higher in a weak
broader market.
