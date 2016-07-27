HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 30 at 9:06 AM EST/1406 GMT
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
BRUSSELS, Jan 30 Belgium's economy accelerated in the final quarter of 2016, according to a first estimate from the central bank published on Monday, although for the year as a whole growth was at its lowest pace in three years.
LONDON, Jan 30 The European Union should create an asset management company to scoop up a trillion euro mountain of bad loans that has become a brake on economic growth, the bloc's banking watchdog said on Monday.