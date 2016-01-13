SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (IFR) - Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group is sounding out the market for a potential issue
of Singapore dollar Basel III Tier 2 notes on hopes of a repeat
success of its debut print last March.
ANZ, DBS and UOB are joint lead managers of the new notes,
which will likely offer a straight 10-year tenor with no call
option. The Australian bank was heard sounding out the market at
a preliminary price indication of 5 percent.
Last March, ANZ raised S$500 million through 12-year
non-call seven notes at 3.75 percent, drawing orders of S$700
million.
It is one of a few banks seeking to raise Tier 2 funds in
the Singapore dollar bond market. DBS launched its 12-year
non-call seven issue this morning at a guidance in the high 3
percent area.
