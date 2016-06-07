SYDNEY, June 7 (IFR) - Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group, through its London branch, has announced
guidance in the 7.25 percent area for the first Basel-III
compliant Additional Tier 1 foreign currency note from an
Australian bank.
The US dollar benchmark perpetual non-call 10 subordinated
note is expected to price later today, according to joint lead
managers ANZ, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Morgan
Stanley.
The ASX-listed Tier 1 note, which is rated Baa1/BBB-/BBB,
versus the issuer's Aa2/AA-/AA- senior ratings, will help
refinance ANZ's large A$2 billion ($1.5 billion) CPS2 hybrid
note which is callable this December.
